The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,912 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.21% of InterDigital Wireless worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on IDCC shares. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

