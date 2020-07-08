The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 205,781 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 331.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 267,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,781 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,492,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,364,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after buying an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after buying an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

