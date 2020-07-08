The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 3,523 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Bank Ozk worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,149,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,184 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 513,891 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.