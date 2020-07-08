The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $109.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

