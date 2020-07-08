The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of Unum Group worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE:UNM opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

