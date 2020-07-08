The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,876 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.13% of Energizer worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

