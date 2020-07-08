The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 4,542 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Olin worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Olin by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Olin from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

