The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of The GEO Group worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,799,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 416,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,161,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 413,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,130,000 after acquiring an additional 357,043 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,322,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,675,000 after acquiring an additional 283,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 765,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEO stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The GEO Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.02%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.