The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,663,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,421 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,360,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,468,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

