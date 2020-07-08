The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,845 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.69% of First of Long Island worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $970,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 53,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 347,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 56.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. First of Long Island Corp has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $69,280 in the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

