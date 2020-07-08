The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,414,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.28). L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

