The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.34 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,536,000 after buying an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after acquiring an additional 918,447 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 209,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

