The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of QTS Realty Trust worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $940,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,188 in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS stock opened at $66.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

