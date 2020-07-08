The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 511.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teradata by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Teradata by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $57,968.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

