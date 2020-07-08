The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Insperity worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 242.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 693,040 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Insperity by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after acquiring an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,228,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 80.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after buying an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 407,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSP stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

