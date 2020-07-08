The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 1,794 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,818,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 284,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 274,656 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $7,499,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after purchasing an additional 129,027 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Visteon stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

