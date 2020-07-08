The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 2,487 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden by 5.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,511,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,303,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,280 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Belden by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 906,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $31,220,000.

Shares of BDC opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $463.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Belden from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

