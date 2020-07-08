The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 4,584 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASB opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

