The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 576 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of AppFolio worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPF. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.03.

APPF stock opened at $161.19 on Wednesday. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.55 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $541,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,647 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.