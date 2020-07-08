The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Avanos Medical worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Blackford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

