The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

CMP stock opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

