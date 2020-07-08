The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Corecivic worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Corecivic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Corecivic in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corecivic by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Corecivic by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Corecivic Inc has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.