The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of WPX Energy worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 148,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 471,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.59.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 3.60. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

