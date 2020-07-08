The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 524,440 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,440 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 567.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after buying an additional 7,319,523 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $180,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Yum China by 68.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,182 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $82,657,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

NYSE YUMC opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $52.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

