Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 8.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Wyndham Destinations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.