Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 84.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

WYNN stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

