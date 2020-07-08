Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.71. Banner reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2,257.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Banner by 134.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

