14,458 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 1,495,373 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,072,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after buying an additional 488,086 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 360,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after buying an additional 295,274 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,179,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,502,000 after buying an additional 191,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,979,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.