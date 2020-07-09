27,356 Shares in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter worth about $281,000.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

