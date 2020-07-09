4,451 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

