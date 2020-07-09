5,763 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,070,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,806,000 after purchasing an additional 511,759 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,504.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 394,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,366 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,420.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,638,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,224,000 after acquiring an additional 140,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGOV opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.