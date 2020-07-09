ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,042,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,787,000 after acquiring an additional 38,619 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 642,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $62,948,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,436,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,686,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,447,802. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $56.40 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

