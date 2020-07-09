Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,495,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

