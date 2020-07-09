Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $772,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

