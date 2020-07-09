Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $793,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

EQR stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.