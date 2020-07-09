Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $57.39 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $60.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69.

