Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $781,000 Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

