Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $832,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 99.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after purchasing an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

