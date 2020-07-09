Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTEC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

DTEC opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49.

