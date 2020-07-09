Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $258,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Robert Lawrence Lane purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,211,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $97,893,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock worth $128,479 in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

