Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $52.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

