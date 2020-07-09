APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 471.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.52% of Insperity worth $22,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.72. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

