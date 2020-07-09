APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 22,883 Shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.23% of Open Text worth $21,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Open Text by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,132,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,323,000 after purchasing an additional 560,689 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTEX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Shares of OTEX opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.72. Open Text Corp has a one year low of $29.11 and a one year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

