APG Asset Management N.V. Has $21.58 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

LNG opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

