AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,921 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $50,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Martin E. Grunst acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,610 shares of company stock worth $274,715 over the last ninety days. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

