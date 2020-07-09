AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TriNet Group by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $666,069.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $30,458.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,343. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $59.67 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.91.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

