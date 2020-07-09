Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $153.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.65.

AVLR stock opened at $141.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 831,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,570,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $491,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock valued at $35,587,808. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after buying an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,193,000 after buying an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,156,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

