Axa Cuts Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Axa reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

