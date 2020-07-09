Axa Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Axa trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

