Axa Purchases 38,900 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Axa raised its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 237.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

